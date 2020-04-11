Philadelphia Eagles star-turned-'MASH' actor Timothy Brown dies at 82 Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After a record-making career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Timothy Brown parlayed his NFL stardom into a TV and film career in "MASH" and "Nashville."

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this