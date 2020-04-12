Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret training sessions during coronavirus lockdown slammed by Lazio chief

WorldNews Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret training sessions during coronavirus lockdown slammed by Lazio chiefThe Portuguese attacker was spotted training at a stadium in Madeira (Picture: Getty) Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised after he was pictured training at a football stadium in Madeira during the coronavirus lockdown last week, with one Lazio chief claiming it shows blatant favouritism. Lazio and Juventus are separated by just one point in the Serie A title race, but while Simone Inzaghi’s players have been forced to stay indoors back in Italy, Ronaldo – who flew back to his hometown –...
