Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina

Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina

WorldNews Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South CarolinaSevere weather has swept across the South, killing at least 19 people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes. Eleven people were killed in Mississippi, and six more died in northwest Georgia. Two other bodies were pulled from damaged homes in Arkansas and South Carolina. The storms blew onward through the night, causing flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas, and knocking out electricity for about 750,000 customers in a 10-state swath ranging from Texas to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
News video: Mississippi governor signs state of emergency after Easter storms

Mississippi governor signs state of emergency after Easter storms

 Gov. Tate Reeves signed the declaration after deadly storms swept through Mississippi on Easter Sunday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joetesseneer

Joe from Red Bay, Alabama RT @wtva9news: Mississippi confirmed at least 11 people died as a result of the severe weather outbreak on Easter Sunday. https://t.co/7Fn1… 12 minutes ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News Mississippi confirmed at least 11 people died as a result of the severe weather outbreak on Easter Sunday.… https://t.co/tu9bwUGWEW 16 minutes ago

TheCall_Holston

Holston Conference RT @JCPress: Update: Easter storms slam Chattanooga, kill at least 19 people in South https://t.co/jwM9CNcKny via @JCPress 44 minutes ago

JCPress

Johnson City Press Update: Easter storms slam Chattanooga, kill at least 19 people in South https://t.co/jwM9CNcKny via @JCPress 46 minutes ago

America16620222

Americangirl RT @ellahoward271: Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina https://t.co/P8kAv4vwKu ""As we reflect… 48 minutes ago

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina https://t.co/P8kAv4vwKu ""As we re… https://t.co/cAdL6azkk4 1 hour ago

JohnwthompsonII

John T RT @MAGACHRISTIAN2: Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina. You didn't think the BigGuy was going… 2 hours ago

MAGACHRISTIAN2

MAGACHRISTIAN2 Easter storms kill at least 19 in Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina. You didn't think the BigGuy was g… https://t.co/lneDCIWZIv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.