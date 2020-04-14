Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus: France death toll 14,400 ahead of Macron speech on lockdown

Coronavirus: France death toll 14,400 ahead of Macron speech on lockdown 01:57

 Coronavirus: France death toll 14,400 ahead of Macron speech on lockdown

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsmongerng

News Monger Promising ‘better days,’ Macron extends France’s lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/bshvDwqx5E 14 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/xyxbi3ewri https://t.co/W5srjNsVDt 21 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/KjqjDzSZWt https://t.co/TqTQWenZD6 21 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/vaiYjnBjVG 23 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Promising ‘better days,’ Macron extends France’s lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/CNPwI4ycnD https://t.co/l4tPYzuzkW 24 minutes ago

leslielau

Leslie Lau RT @malaymail: Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11 | Malay Mail https://t.co/EIDiOpM1vB 1 hour ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/AGQDQhlW5w via @SatankMKR 2 hours ago

AcepWaluyo

Bin Abah RT @NewsThaivisa: Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11 https://t.co/igEF8mLSQH #france #coronavirus #covi… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.