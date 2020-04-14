Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.

