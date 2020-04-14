In upset for Republicans, liberal ousts Trump-backed judge for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, beating a conservative incumbent in state elections marred by court challenges and worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

