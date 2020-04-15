Global  

Pileup along icy Chicago expressway sends 14 to hospitals

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast that brought overnight snowfall led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles early Wednesday, sending 14 people to hospitals, officials said. About 50 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said. […]
