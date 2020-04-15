Global  

After Brady’s exit, Patriots could go QB shopping in draft

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
23. PATRIOTS (12-5) LAST SEASON: After 8-0 start, Patriots lost three of final five games to end regular season, followed by home wild-card playoff loss to Tennessee. It was first time in four seasons Patriots didn’t reach Super Bowl after at least making it to AFC championship in each of previous eight years. Injuries on […]
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Belichick, Patriots Ready To Adapt At Quarterback

Belichick, Patriots Ready To Adapt At Quarterback 00:21

 Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a conference call ahead of the NFL Draft, and discussed the team's fluidity at quarterback with Tom Brady no longer around. The team will try to put Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in the best situation to succeed.

