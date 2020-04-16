Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea ruling party wins parliamentary majority

South Korea ruling party wins parliamentary majority

WorldNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
South Korea ruling party wins parliamentary majorityShares South Korea's left-leaning ruling party won a landslide victory in Wednesday's general election, partial results showed, after the coronavirus pandemic turned the political tide in President Moon Jae-in's favor. The country uses a mix of first-past-the-post seats and proportional representation, but even before all the individual constituencies were decided, Moon's Democratic party had taken 163 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, an absolute majority. Its sister party was expected to win another 17 proportional representation seats -- due to be declared later Thursday -- for a total of 180. The main conservative opposition...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.