Brandy Halladay, the widow of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay, asked the public to reserve judgment a day after the NTSB report was released.

You Might Like

Tweets about this pittsburghpirateguru Brandy Halladay responds to NTSB report of husband's fatal crash: 'No one is perfect' https://t.co/0pWtmEwSY5 4 hours ago Philliedelphia Brandy Halladay Responds to NTSB Report Release, Media Coverage https://t.co/IKPi7X6Sq5 5 hours ago Sports Talk Philly Brandy Halladay Responds to NTSB Report Release, Media Coverage https://t.co/E5BrDeXKqo 5 hours ago 97.3 ESPN FM Roy Halladay's widow comments on NTSB report. #Phillies https://t.co/C9IHccePht 5 hours ago Chadley Bradwick RT @BNightengale: Brandy Halladay responds to NTSB report of husband's fatal crash: 'No one is perfect' https://t.co/B9vtikMAwM 6 hours ago Bob Nightengale Brandy Halladay responds to NTSB report of husband's fatal crash: 'No one is perfect' https://t.co/B9vtikMAwM 6 hours ago