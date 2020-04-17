'Chinatown is not part of China': Trump's tweet at Pelosi is met with criticism online Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's February visit to San Francisco's Chinatown was "responsible for many deaths."

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Breπdoπ:Cαrsoπ RT @eugenegu: Trump knows Chinatown is not part of China. But he also knows that for many of his xenophobic, racist followers that form his… 9 minutes ago Sue Johnson @nocretinsplease @Baligubadle1 @realDonaldTrump @TwitterSupport @Twitter (Article confirms video was from 3 wks pri… https://t.co/dY0ERADbdE 27 minutes ago Microsoft News Trump's tweet at Pelosi is met with criticism online https://t.co/QE7U0GUX8F 35 minutes ago