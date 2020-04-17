Former Leeds defender Norman Hunter dies at 76 with COVID-19

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LEEDS, England (AP) — Norman Hunter, a former Leeds defender who was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, died Friday with COVID-19. He was 76. Hunter, who earned the nickname "Bites Yer Legs" because of his tough tackling, was admitted to the hospital last week and died early Friday, Leeds said. Hunter made […]


