Former Leeds defender Norman Hunter dies at 76 with COVID-19
Former England and Leeds defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76. Hunter, who made 28 appearances for the Three Lions and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was last week admitted to hospital with coronavirus. He made 540 appearances for Leeds and won two First Division titles, the FA Cup,...
