Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84: WSJ Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Paul O'Neill, the blunt-spoken former head of Alcoa Corp who was fired after two rocky years as U.S. President George W. Bush's Treasury secretary, died on Saturday at the age of 84 at his home in Pittsburgh, the Wall Street Journal reported. 👓 View full article

