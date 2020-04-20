"I'm OK with it," President Trump said of Gov. Steve Sisolak's closure of nonessential businesses, which has shuttered Las Vegas hotels and casinos.

You Might Like

Tweets about this uswar Trump says he's 'OK' with Las Vegas shutdown after mayor calls it 'total insanity' https://t.co/ny9hVEB4i6 44 seconds ago Kristen Schaetzly RT @svdate: Trump says that one of "his" hotels were shut down in Las Vegas. We were promised he had separated himself from his company. S… 13 minutes ago sociojen Can you imagine the press and longer term business losses if visitors return to the casinos too soon and start gett… https://t.co/eIBMnvcXaT 14 minutes ago John Applegate Trump says he's 'OK' with Las Vegas shutdown after mayor calls it 'total insanity' https://t.co/rfPjLyJNHB 16 minutes ago حسين شبكشي Trump says he's 'OK' with Las Vegas shutdown after mayor calls it 'total insanity' https://t.co/KElFOaO0GF via @usatoday 23 minutes ago Alex Kornfeind Trump says he's 'OK' with Las Vegas shutdown after mayor calls it 'total insanity' https://t.co/jQHoPqknGi https://t.co/SMir3io8Cr 31 minutes ago Gettravelbooking Trump says he's 'OK' with Las Vegas shutdown after mayor calls it 'total insanity' https://t.co/v5oUDDq8JT https://t.co/W6U0clYrIo 31 minutes ago Graig A. Ochoa Trump says he's 'OK' with Las Vegas shutdown after mayor calls it 'total insanity' https://t.co/YfvWZxePxp 31 minutes ago