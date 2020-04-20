U.S. House Republican leader: still no deal on more coronavirus money for small businesses

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

U.S. Democrats and Republicans were near agreement on Monday for extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, a top Republican lawmaker said, but he accused Democrats of holding up a deal. U.S. Democrats and Republicans were near agreement on Monday for extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, a top Republican lawmaker said, but he accused Democrats of holding up a deal. 👓 View full article



