Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Hosted by "Saturday Night Live" favorite Maya Rudolph, CBS' "Let's Go Crazy" concert Tuesday paid tribute to Prince on the anniversary of his death.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Stars Pay Tribute To Prince In New CBS Special

Stars Pay Tribute To Prince In New CBS Special 02:59

 Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with star musician Sheila E. about the upcoming tribute to Prince on CBS.

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland https://t.co/tGllInzATH 4 hours ago

DavidHebron7930

David LYNN Hebron Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland https://t.co/I0xRj9UaU2 via @usatoday 4 hours ago

5mutmeg

Mary Ellen Gallagher, MD RT @onlychyld: I’m super on the fence about this Prince tribute. I maintain the best Prince tribute is concert footage. I’m gonna give it a… 4 hours ago

Josiah_FL

Josiah Williams Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland https://t.co/dZEMNiDaha https://t.co/3rWLpsH4yn 5 hours ago

trentgiesen

Trent Giesen Best way to follow up the Prince tribute concert #Prince #princetribute #Prince4Ever https://t.co/idm5yv24ye 6 hours ago

kelli_m_sellers

Kelli Sellers The Prince tribute concert is the best way to end the day. Can’t stop smiling. Won’t stop dancing. 7 hours ago

cathysomps

Cathy Somple @CBSNewYork great tribute to my favorite artist #Prince 💜Saw him with Sheila E best concert ever! 7 hours ago

onlychyld

Somebody’s Somebody I’m super on the fence about this Prince tribute. I maintain the best Prince tribute is concert footage. I’m gonna… https://t.co/y4we8XU65L 8 hours ago

