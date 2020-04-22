USA TODAY Life Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland https://t.co/tGllInzATH 4 hours ago

David LYNN Hebron Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland https://t.co/I0xRj9UaU2 via @usatoday 4 hours ago

Mary Ellen Gallagher, MD RT @onlychyld: I’m super on the fence about this Prince tribute. I maintain the best Prince tribute is concert footage. I’m gonna give it a… 4 hours ago

Josiah Williams Prince tribute concert on CBS: Best moments from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Misty Copeland https://t.co/dZEMNiDaha https://t.co/3rWLpsH4yn 5 hours ago

Trent Giesen Best way to follow up the Prince tribute concert #Prince #princetribute #Prince4Ever https://t.co/idm5yv24ye 6 hours ago

Kelli Sellers The Prince tribute concert is the best way to end the day. Can’t stop smiling. Won’t stop dancing. 7 hours ago

Cathy Somple @CBSNewYork great tribute to my favorite artist #Prince 💜Saw him with Sheila E best concert ever! 7 hours ago