Twitter Deletes Laura Ingraham’s ‘Misleading’ Post Touting Coronavirus Cure

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Twitter Deletes Laura Ingraham’s ‘Misleading’ Post Touting Coronavirus CureTwitter on Monday morning deleted Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s viral tweet posted earlier this month touting the drug hydroxychloroquine as having been used by one New York hospital with “very promising results” and claiming that one “seriously ill” patient had a Lazarus-like recovery from the coronavirus thanks to it. On two consecutive nights earlier this month, Ingraham hosted an oncologist she described as being “with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City” to promote the anti-malaria drug that President Donald Trump has peddled as a “game changer” in treating COVID-19. The primetime cable star repeatedly touted the doctor’s credentials and purported findings on the drug’s effectiveness,...
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Twitter Removes Thousands of Misinformed Tweets About COVID-19

Twitter Removes Thousands of Misinformed Tweets About COVID-19 00:14

 Twitter has already removed over two thousand coronavirus misinformed tweets over the last month. The social media platform said it is working to take down any unverified tweets that could cause widespread panic.

