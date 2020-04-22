Biden returns donation from comedian accused of misconduct

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has refunded a $2,800 donation from Louis C.K., a comedian and writer whose career was derailed after five women accused him of sexual misconduct. The comedian, whose real name is Louis Szekely, donated to Biden on March 4, according to Federal Election Commission records. The donation was made […]
