NFL draft 2020: Joe Burrow selected by Cincinnati Bengals with first pick

BBC News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Joe Burrow says it is a "dream come true" after being selected first by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: From Bulldog to Tiger: Burrow is the pride of Athens County

From Bulldog to Tiger: Burrow is the pride of Athens County 01:31

 LSU standout QB, Heisman Trophy winner and Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow is expected to join the Cincinnati Bengals as the NFL Draft begins Thursday night.

sportfire4fan

sport4fan RT @BBCSport: "To jump up to number one overall is crazy to me." Joe Burrow says it is a 'dream come true' after he was selected first by… 2 minutes ago

tyamcleod

Tyamcleod RT @cnnbrk: The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the number one overall pick… 5 minutes ago

sportingminute

A Sporting Minute The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU QB Joe Burrow with the 1st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as expected. https://t.co/yYl5VPpmhL 7 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimessports: JOE BURROW, LOUISIANA STATE, QUARTERBACK Selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft https:… 30 minutes ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport "To jump up to number one overall is crazy to me." Joe Burrow says it is a 'dream come true' after he was selecte… https://t.co/fAe01aIMfq 47 minutes ago

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru NFL draft 2020: Joe Burrow selected by Cincinnati Bengals with first pick https://t.co/hqyEZhIbpk 1 hour ago

