UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid goes to London High Court

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON - The first court hearing in a privacy case brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of one of her letters takes place at London's High Court on Friday. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year which were based on a letter she had sent to her... LONDON - The first court hearing in a privacy case brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of one of her letters takes place at London's High Court on Friday. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year which were based on a letter she had sent to her...



Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 7 hours ago First court hearing in privacy claim by Duchess of Sussex 00:59 The first stage of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal action against a British newspaper over its publication of a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father is set to be heard at the High Court. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,...