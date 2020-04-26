Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound

NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The NFL draft is over and USA TODAY Sports' grades are in. Only three teams received an A, while one team stood alone with an F.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Ravens select Patrick Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Ravens select Patrick Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft 01:53

 With the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Patrick Queen, LB out of LSU.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1Krohmer13

Michael W. Krohmer NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound https://t.co/fTb5d97A20 via @usatoday 1 hour ago

E_Schmeezy

Eric Oleszak RT @js_newswatch: The NFL draft is over and USA TODAY Sports' grades are in. Only three teams received an A, while one team stood alone wit… 2 hours ago

js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch The NFL draft is over and USA TODAY Sports' grades are in. Only three teams received an A, while one team stood alo… https://t.co/uAxZH3XARG 3 hours ago

techvolley

Scott Middleton NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound https://t.co/J02gQxSiyC via @USATODAY 3 hours ago

72TraThomas

Tra Thomas NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound https://t.co/pZAhnfLyeh via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound https://t.co/RAp4HWAkwr https://t.co/6XvnoredZi 4 hours ago

FieldDiamond

FieldDiamond NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound https://t.co/ReD8wZYWbh via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

KingWray2

Caleb NFL draft grades 2020: Ravens, Vikings nab top team hauls while Packers, Eagles confound https://t.co/ujnPyJh2lO via @USATODAY 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.