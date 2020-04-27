Franklin Templeton impact: RBI announces Rs 50,000 cr special liquidity facility for mutual funds Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual fund, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes. . @RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF) pic.twitter.com/DBMrSOYPqo - CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 27, 2020 In a statement, the central bank said heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed...

