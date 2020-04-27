PM Johnson back to work as UK virus problems mount
Monday, 27 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday more than three weeks after being hospitalized for the coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care. Johnson, one of the highest-profile people to have contracted the virus, returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday evening and will chair a meeting on Monday morning of the coronavirus "war cabinet", his colleagues confirmed. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary who has deputized in Johnson's absence, told the BBC on Sunday that his return would be a "boost for...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown restrictions were beginning to show signs that the country is turning the tide on Covid-19. Mr Johnson was speaking for the first time since returning to..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says lifting the nationwide coronavirus lockdown too soon would allow a new spike of infections. Johnson returned to work...