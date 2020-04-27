Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson > PM Johnson back to work as UK virus problems mount

PM Johnson back to work as UK virus problems mount

WorldNews Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
PM Johnson back to work as UK virus problems mountBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday more than three weeks after being hospitalized for the coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care. Johnson, one of the highest-profile people to have contracted the virus, returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday evening and will chair a meeting on Monday morning of the coronavirus "war cabinet", his colleagues confirmed. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary who has deputized in Johnson's absence, told the BBC on Sunday that his return would be a "boost for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Boris Johnson returns to work

Boris Johnson returns to work 00:17

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work today. A spokesperson says Johnson has now fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: UK beginning to turn the tide against coronavirus [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK beginning to turn the tide against coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown restrictions were beginning to show signs that the country is turning the tide on Covid-19. Mr Johnson was speaking for the first time since returning to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Boris Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Hospital Release [Video]

Boris Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Hospital Release

Boris Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Hospital Release Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas' Hospital on Sunday. On Monday, the U.K. Prime Minister's spokesman, James Slack,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says lifting the nationwide coronavirus lockdown too soon would allow a new spike of infections. Johnson returned to work...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mid-DaySeattle Times

UK PM Johnson, on the mend after Covid-19, faces lockdown conundrum

UK PM Johnson, on the mend after Covid-19, faces lockdown conundrumLONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces the biggest conundrum of his premiership as he recuperates from COVID-19: how to lift a lockdown that is destroying...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Annalauritzen1

Annalauritzen RT @somecanuckguy: So, Borris Johnson contracts #COVID19 ends up in hospital, in ICU, gets over the virus and is headed back to work. Just… 2 hours ago

KeithJarvis18

Keith Jarvis🔸 🇪🇺 #FBPE #WATON RT @jennirsl: You should be ashamed of posting this fawning, sycophantic, ludicrous image. Good Johnson is back at work but he's a man who'… 16 hours ago

JBCommonSenseW1

NeverStopFighting 🇨🇦 RT @Freedom77015202: UK Boris Johnson got the virus, was hospitalized and is now back at work. #CowardInTheCottage is still in hiding. W… 16 hours ago

Freedom77015202

FreedomofSpeech UK Boris Johnson got the virus, was hospitalized and is now back at work. #CowardInTheCottage is still in hiding.… https://t.co/FukCJiSn8h 16 hours ago

ldga123456

Luis Daniel González Abreu RT @BreitbartNews: The United Kingdom is close to ‘winning’ phase one of the battle against coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sa… 23 hours ago

seanpau73023116

KWAMI SARPONG RT @PulseGhana: PM Johnson back to work as UK virus problems mount https://t.co/AS1Z8R1hTx https://t.co/CQibm2rWqh 23 hours ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @ukpapers: Time To Fire Up The Engines, Says PM. Johnson gets back to work with a plan for gradual loosening of lockdown to put economy… 1 day ago