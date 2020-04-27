White House adviser Navarro lashes out at China over 'fake' test kits
Monday, 27 April 2020 () White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday accused China of sending low-quality and even counterfeit coronavirus antibody testing kits to the United States and of "profiteering" from the pandemic.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday the US unemployment rate is likely to hit 16% or higher in April.
President Donald Trump’s advisers want to hone a list of five or six ideas to present to Congress to assist in healing the economic bloodletting.
In an interview with ABC,...
