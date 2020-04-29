Nazirah 'Naz' Ashari RT @TIME: Irrfan Khan, actor in “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Life of Pi,” dies at age 54 https://t.co/oxE4Pbt1d6 https://t.co/NPOiRf26bH 4 seconds ago

Seyi, P. RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 6 seconds ago

THANOS RT @getFANDOM: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in 'Jurassic World,' 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'The Amazing Spider… 6 seconds ago

Black Dynamite RT @TIME: Irrfan Khan, actor in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Life of Pi," dies at age 54 https://t.co/EyAoLPkexQ 8 seconds ago

Something_Picasso💋 RT @Postsubman: - Life of Pi" and "Slumdog Millionaire” star d*es 4 days after his mom’s d*ath. Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan, has d*ed of n… 10 seconds ago

Angel 🌻 RT @inquirerdotnet: Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Life… 13 seconds ago

Lidia Kaban Rest In Peace. I have see Slumdog Millionaire before. That's such a good Indian-International movie that have very… https://t.co/N7QtHJDfSx 20 seconds ago