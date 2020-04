Recent related news from verified sources Premier League restart: Liverpool mayor fears 'farcical' situation Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson says resuming the Premier League is a "non-starter" and fears a "farcical" situation if fans congregate outside Anfield.

BBC News 4 hours ago



Coronavirus in sport: Liverpool mayor demands probe into Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid Bengaluru, April 24: Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram has called for an probe as to why the club's UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid...

WorldNews 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this