Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong: The next ruler of North Korea?

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un has not been seen publicly since April 11. Unconfirmed reports about his ill health, and even death, have been churning. Should the Korean leader die or be unable to lead, who could take on his mantle?
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death 01:12

 South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-In. Moon...

Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say? [Video]

Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?

NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his..

Credit: TomoNews US
"Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest [Video]

"Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. CHINA - A North Korea leader Kim Jong Un lookalike appeared in a protest in Hong Kong's IFC on April 28, 2020 amid..

Credit: EyePress News - English

North Korea's Kim Jong Un getting treatment after heart surgery - report

North Korea's Kim Jong Un getting treatment after heart surgery - reportNorth Korea marked the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, as a national holiday on April 15, but Kim was not...
Jerusalem Post

Kim Jong Un surgery report fuels speculation about North Korean leader’s health

The health of North Korea’s leader is one of the state’s most closely guarded secrets, typically only known by a handful of people in the inner circle of...
Seattle Times

