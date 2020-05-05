India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationals
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () The massive repatriation exercise has been prompted by stranded Indians who have been making appeals to return home. Many of the distressed Indians are migrant workers in the Gulf countries. India is set to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad from Wednesday onwards. Travelers would be brought back in aircraft, mainly operated by national carrier Air India, and naval ships, the country's Ministry of...
