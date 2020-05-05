India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationals

Global  

India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationalsThe massive repatriation exercise has been prompted by stranded Indians who have been making appeals to return home. Many of the distressed Indians are migrant workers in the Gulf countries. India is set to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad from Wednesday onwards. Travelers would be brought back in aircraft, mainly operated by national carrier Air India, and naval ships, the country's Ministry of...
India to send 64 flights abroad to evacuate stranded nationals | Oneindia News

India to send 64 flights abroad to evacuate stranded nationals | Oneindia News

 India prepares major evacuation plan for stranded nationals abroad; Naval ships diverted to Gulf countries and Maldives to evacuate Indians; Abhijit Banerjee discusses economy with Rahul Gandhi; Delhi police probes sick online chatroom run by teenage boys, 15-year-old member held; HRD Minister...

Coronavirus: India plans to evacuate citizens stranded abroad

Coronavirus: India plans to evacuate citizens stranded abroad

India to use planes and naval ships to bring back hundreds of thousands of nationals stuck abroad due to COVID-19.

Watch: US, UK, Bahrain nationals stranded in India evacuated amid lockdown

Watch: US, UK, Bahrain nationals stranded in India evacuated amid lockdown

300 US nationals evacuated from Punjab's Ludhiana amid lockdown. A special flight was arranged by the US Embassy on April 18. Earlier, at least 106 foreign nationals stranded in Goa were evacuated...

