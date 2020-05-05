Obamas announce they will deliver virtual commencements

Global  

Obamas announce they will deliver virtual commencementsWashington (CNN)Former President Barack Obama announced Tuesday that he and former first lady Michelle Obama will deliver several virtual commencement addresses in the coming weeks as high schools and universities across the nation are forced to hold their ceremonies online due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I've always loved joining commencements----the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," the 44th president wrote on Twitter,...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Obamas Announce They'll Take Part In 2020 Commencements

Obamas Announce They'll Take Part In 2020 Commencements 00:43

 Former President Barack Obama announced on Tuesday that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be taking part in some virtual 2020 commencement events.

