US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg in hospital with infection: court

The Age Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Liberals fear that the eventual retirement of Ginsburg would allow Trump to nominate a more conservative justice, further shifting the balance of power of the court. 
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering From Gallbladder Condition

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering From Gallbladder Condition 00:30

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is "recovering comfortably" at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after undergoing treatment for a gallbladder condition, the nation's highest court said in a statement.

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Gallstone Infection [Video]

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Gallstone Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has reportedly been hospitalized in unknown condition.

Even the Supreme Court is working remotely [Video]

Even the Supreme Court is working remotely

The first U.S. Supreme Court arguments conducted by teleconference played out smoothly on Monday, with even the typically silent Justice Clarence Thomas joining the fray. Lisa Bernhard has more.

US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg hospitalized for gallbladder infection

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the four liberal justices on the top US court, was hospitalized for a benign gallbladder infection, the...
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday...
