More Voters Think Donald Trump is Better Suited to Create Jobs than Joe Biden, New Poll Shows

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
More Voters Think Donald Trump is Better Suited to Create Jobs than Joe Biden, New Poll ShowsMore American voters believe that President Donald Trump is better suited to create jobs, when compared to his presumed presidential election opponent, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to a new poll. The poll, which was conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, surveyed 1,215 U.S. adults on May 4 and May 5. The poll has a margin of error of plus...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden's Advantage Over Trump Falls

Biden's Advantage Over Trump Falls 00:32

 A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Joe Biden’s advantage over President Donald Trump has diminished. According to Reuters, the former vice president struggles to gain visibility during the coronavirus pandemic. The poll said 43 percent of registered voters would support Biden and 41 percent said...

