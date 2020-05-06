Supreme Court: Israel’s Netanyahu may form government
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment. Wednesday’s ruling clears the way for Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to proceed with the formation of their emergency government.
Israel's Supreme Court began a two-day hearing on Sunday to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on criminal charges disqualifies him from forming a new government. Edward Baran reports.
