Venezuela says US mercenaries sought to 'capture Maduro'
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Venezuelan state TV played a video of an arrested American saying he planned to capture Nicolas Maduro and fly him back to the US. Russia said Trump's denial of involvement in the plot was "unconvincing."
Venezuelan authorities have detained two U.S. citizens working with a U.S. military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a failed armed incursion into the oil producing country, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday. Libby Hogan reports.