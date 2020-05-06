Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Venezuela says US mercenaries sought to 'capture Maduro'

Venezuela says US mercenaries sought to 'capture Maduro'

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Venezuelan state TV played a video of an arrested American saying he planned to capture Nicolas Maduro and fly him back to the US. Russia said Trump's denial of involvement in the plot was "unconvincing."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Venezuela detains U.S. citizens allegedly involved in incursion

Venezuela detains U.S. citizens allegedly involved in incursion 01:54

 Venezuelan authorities have detained two U.S. citizens working with a U.S. military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a failed armed incursion into the oil producing country, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Venezuela's Maduro: Americans captured in failed coup plot [Video]

Venezuela's Maduro: Americans captured in failed coup plot

Florida-based ex-Green Beret officer says US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido part of plan to 'liberate' Venezuela.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister [Video]

Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister

President Maduro removed president of state oil company PDVSA and replaced him with Tareck El Aissami, a confidant who has been indicted by US Justice Department for alleged drug trafficking.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-U.S. soldiers, Venezuelan rebels and amphibious attacks: The story of a plot to topple Maduro

The gang of mercenaries had underestimated the Cuban intelligence which is advising Venezuela, with its successful record in thwarting many such attempts against...
Hindu

Two Americans captured in failed invasion attempt, Venezuela’s Maduro says

CARACAS, Venezuela – President Nicolás Maduro said his government had captured two American “mercenaries” Monday in a murky operation allegedly intended...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this