Live and Let Die plays as Donald Trump visits mask factory without a mask – video
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () A cover of Live and Let Die by rock band Guns N’ Roses played in the background as Donald Trump walked around the Honeywell plant making N 95 masks in Phoenix, Arizona, while not wearing a mask himself ......
Trump took a rare trip out of Washington to visit a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to slow the spread of the...