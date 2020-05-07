Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dallas > Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order

Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order

WorldNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown orderDALLAS (AP) — Texas' Republican governor and top law enforcement officer on Wednesday came to the defense of a Dallas hair salon owner who was jailed for keeping her business open in defiance of the governor's restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday following a video hearing during which she refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading the judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars. Luther was cited last month for keeping her salon open despite state and local directives that kept nonessential businesses closed, but she continued to defy the order and tore up...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store

Dallas hair salon owner gets jail time for reopening store 02:51

 Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to a week in jail and a $7000 dollar fine on Tuesday after she was found in contempt of court for defying the state's stay-at-home orders and keeping her business open. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas Attorney Ken Paxton, Residents Call For Release Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther [Video]

Texas Attorney Ken Paxton, Residents Call For Release Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther

Shelley Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode in Dallas, is garnering support for her release from jail after a judge ruled she violated statewide stay-at-home orders.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:26Published
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner [Video]

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the “immediate release” of a Dallas salon owner who was arrested and sent to jail for opening her business in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order

DALLAS (AP) — A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comCBS News

Dan Crenshaw reacts to jailing of salon owner, says some leaders ‘drunk with power’

Tuesday’s jailing of a hair salon owner in Texas for defying a coronavirus shutdown order just doesn’t cut it, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote Tuesday.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

RJFerryJr

Richard Journeyman Journalismingist RT @DanPatrick: 7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had… 4 seconds ago

CiccoSharon

Sharon Mayer RT @maga_girl_karen: Fundraiser for jailed Dallas salon owner explodes w donations, showing us where America’s priorities are!🇺🇸👊🏻🇺🇸 The G… 5 seconds ago

dallie_payne

Dallie RT @cjtruth: BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton Calls For ‘Immediate Release’ Of Jailed Dallas Salon Owner #ShelleyLuther, owner of Salon A La M… 5 seconds ago

DebraMcIver1

D ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🔜🔔 This judge should resign Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order - ABC News https://t.co/M2GecJmBWB 5 seconds ago

Balind8

✌️DeplorableBob✌️🇺🇸 RT @Kirk_925: If this hard working woman is jailed for opening her salon so that she can feed her kids then we should all be jailed! Do we… 11 seconds ago

mikeejoe

Unite & Resist RT @HowertonNews: ***JUST IN*** The 12 civil district judges for Dallas County just sent this to @KenPaxtonTX who earlier today urged Judg… 13 seconds ago

JCFURIBISTA

ex-FURIBISTA text TRUMP TO 88022 RT @NewDayForNJ: I cannot tell you how hard I am praying for this woman — a mother who was trying to feed her children, a business owner ex… 14 seconds ago

tlb1232

Lynne2222 RT @EpochTimes: “Shelley Luther should immediately be released from jail. Locking her up is a misguided abuse of power.” #Texas Attorney G… 14 seconds ago