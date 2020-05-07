Kate Middleton appears on This Morning to tell people to take more pictures

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

wants the nation to capture the ‘resilience, bravery, kindness’ of the nation as it tackles the Kate Middleton wants the nation to capture the ‘resilience, bravery, kindness’ of the nation as it tackles the coronavirus crisis (Picture: PA /Reuters) The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a landmark photography project to capture the ‘spirit of the nation’ as it tackles coronavirus. Kate Middleton is calling on the public to reflect the ‘resilience, bravery and kindness’ that people are experiencing by taking portrait pictures of family, friends and colleagues living under lockdown. The UK is now in its seventh week of social distancing measures that have left towns and cities deserted and much of working life on hold. But key workers including as doctors, nurses, carers and shopkeepers... 👓 View full article

