Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Middleton appears on This Morning to tell people to take more pictures

WorldNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Kate Middleton appears on This Morning to tell people to take more picturesKate Middleton wants the nation to capture the ‘resilience, bravery, kindness’ of the nation as it tackles the coronavirus crisis (Picture: PA/Reuters) The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a landmark photography project to capture the ‘spirit of the nation’ as it tackles coronavirus. Kate Middleton is calling on the public to reflect the ‘resilience, bravery and kindness’ that people are experiencing by taking portrait pictures of family, friends and colleagues living under lockdown. The UK is now in its seventh week of social distancing measures that have left towns and cities deserted and much of working life on hold. But key workers including as doctors, nurses, carers and shopkeepers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kate Middleton On Parenting, Self-Isolation

Kate Middleton On Parenting, Self-Isolation 02:11

 Joining the hosts of ITV's "This Morning", Kate Middleton opens up about parenting, her life in self-isolation, and how she's been keeping in contact with her loved ones during the pandemic. Plus, Angelina Jolie admits that she was shocked learning about the level of poverty in the United States...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Is Staying Ultra Stylish While Under Lockdown With This Sky Blue Look [Video]

Kate Middleton Is Staying Ultra Stylish While Under Lockdown With This Sky Blue Look

Kate Middleton Is Staying Ultra Stylish While Under Lockdown With This Sky Blue Look

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:08Published
Britain's best gardening couple spend lockdown tending their oasis [Video]

Britain's best gardening couple spend lockdown tending their oasis

A couple who created Britain's best garden have outdone themselves with a spring spectacular bursting with colour after spending lockdown tending to their oasis. Retired GP Tony Newton and wife..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton Launches Photography Project To Show What Coronavirus Life Is Like for UK Citizens

Kate Middleton is launching a project that’s very close to her heart during the quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge...
Just Jared

Meghan Markle Outperformed Kate Middleton in Royal Duties

Meghan Markle Outperformed Kate Middleton in Royal DutiesMeghan Markle is often compared to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Although numerous articles may seem more favorable towards Middleton, this is an instance...
HNGN


Tweets about this