Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 days ago 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview 01:03 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview The ‘Tiger King’ star was pranked by content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who "posed" as Jimmy Fallon. Pieters and Manners used pre-recorded sound of Fallon to interview Baskin, telling her that she...