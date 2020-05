Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kyle Larson has returned to racing for the first time since he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur in an iRacing event last month. Larson was one of 48 drivers attempting to make the main event Friday night in the World of Outlaws race at Knoxville Raceway. The $10,000-to-win Invitational […] 👓 View full article