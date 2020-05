🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸® RT @alexsalvinews: Pres. Trump refuses a question from CNN’s Kaitlin Collins after she allowed her colleague ask a follow-up question, then… 23 seconds ago Abbagail RT @ChristinePolon1: Collins would not leave the mic and kept talking when Trump told her she had missed her turn, so Trump ended the press… 25 seconds ago Resistance Is Ready! RT @floridarocket70: Trump Abruptly Ends Coronavirus Briefing After Tense Exchange With CBS, CNN Reporters https://t.co/yRz50RrB0j 1 minute ago Hamid Munir RT @MSNBC: President Trump abruptly ends White House briefing on coronavirus after reporter Weijia Jiang asks about "global competition" on… 1 minute ago Victor Shih RT @SCMPNews: Donald Trump tells Chinese-American reporter Weijia Jiang to ‘ask China’ about coronavirus, then abruptly ends press briefing… 1 minute ago Al Toth 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Trump Abruptly Ends Coronavirus Briefing After Tense Exchange With CBS, CNN Reporters https://t.co/yRz50RrB0j 2 minutes ago uchan RT @HuffPost: President Donald Trump abruptly ended a news conference after telling a Chinese-American reporter to “ask China” for an answe… 3 minutes ago joaquim #moltaUErgonya 🎗 RT @JaumeBarbera: President Trump abruptly ends press conference after contentious exchange with reporter https://t.co/YOL3UGC6QJ 4 minutes ago