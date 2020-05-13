Classic Rock Legend Tommy James Pays Homage to Cream and Neil Young in New Spotify Single

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Classic rock legend, Tommy James, is back with his new hit single on Spotify, which pays homage to Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and Cream, with a mashup of "Cinnamon Girl" and "Sunshine of your love". The Hitmaker has always been a big fan of his fellow rock stars in the 1960s, stating "I've been wanting to glue these two songs together for a long time". "…The riffs work together hand-in-glove. They're the same tempo and key - yet totally different songs!" Listen on Spotify at: Cinnamon Girl / Sunshine of Your Love "Cinnamon Girl" by Neil Young and Crazy Horse was on the Platinum selling album "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" album released in 1969, and reached #34


