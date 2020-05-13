Classic Rock Legend Tommy James Pays Homage to Cream and Neil Young in New Spotify Single

Global  

Classic rock legend, Tommy James, is back with his new hit single on Spotify, which pays homage to Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and Cream, with a mashup of “Cinnamon Girl” and “Sunshine of your love”. The Hitmaker has always been a big fan of his fellow rock stars in the 1960s, stating “I’ve been wanting to glue these two songs together for a long time”. “…The riffs work together hand-in-glove. They’re the same tempo and key - yet totally different songs!” Listen on Spotify at: Cinnamon Girl / Sunshine of Your Love "Cinnamon Girl" by Neil Young and Crazy Horse was on the Platinum selling album "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" album released in 1969, and reached #34...
