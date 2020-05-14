Global  

Six-time F1 world champion Hamilton is Britain's wealthiest sports star

BBC News Thursday, 14 May 2020
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is named as Britain's wealthiest sports star on the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
