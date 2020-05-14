|
Six-time F1 world champion Hamilton is Britain's wealthiest sports star
|
|
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is named as Britain's wealthiest sports star on the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
|
|
