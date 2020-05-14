Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump: I wear a mask near Donald Trump; he doesn't have to

USATODAY.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The president "is tested on a daily basis," Ivanka Trump told USA TODAY. "No one is in close proximity to him that isn't wearing a mask."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Refuses Mask, Orders Staffers To Wear Them

Trump Refuses Mask, Orders Staffers To Wear Them 00:36

 The White House is ordering all West Wing staffers to wear masks in the building. The only exception is for while they're seated at their desks, reports Reuters. However, when sat at their desks, they must be able to maintain six feet of distance from others. The policy won't apply to President...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Jared Polis Tweets Picture Wearing Face Mask [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis Tweets Picture Wearing Face Mask

Polis is on a plane to meet with Pres. Trump about funding for Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:15Published
Donald Trump storms out of press conference [Video]

Donald Trump storms out of press conference

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference on Monday after combative exchanges with two reporters. Weijia Jiang of CBS asked Mr Trump why he was placing so much emphasis on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Without wearing a mask, Trump tours Pennsylvania mask distribution center

Without wearing a face mask himself, President Donald Trump toured a mask distribution center in the political swing state of Pennsylvania on Thursday in an...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsSBSUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

Ivanka Trump assistant tests positive for coronavirus, among other White House staff

Ivanka Trump's personal assistant is among the latest at the White House to test positive for the coronavirus. Vice President Pence's press secretary, Katie...
CBS News


Tweets about this