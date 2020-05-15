Mary-Kate Olsen files for divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy; filing rejected
Friday, 15 May 2020 (
5 hours ago)
The notoriously private fashion designer is seeking an end to her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy through an emergency order, according to court documents
After almost five years of marriage, Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. ET Canada has all the details on how the quarantine crisis is putting a lot of extra strain on their proceedings. Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy 01:02
Mary-Kate Olsen fighting for apartment amid shock divorce Mary-Kate Olsen and her banker husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing after five years of marriage and he's allegedly forcing her out of the New York City home they share. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 17 hours ago
