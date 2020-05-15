Global  

Mary-Kate Olsen files for divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy; filing rejected

USATODAY.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The notoriously private fashion designer is seeking an end to her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy through an emergency order, according to court documents
News video: Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy 01:02

 After almost five years of marriage, Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. ET Canada has all the details on how the quarantine crisis is putting a lot of extra strain on their proceedings.

Mary-Kate Olsen fighting for apartment amid shock divorce [Video]

Mary-Kate Olsen fighting for apartment amid shock divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen and her banker husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing after five years of marriage and he's allegedly forcing her out of the New York City home they share.

Mary-Kate Olsen Files for Divorce, Husband Forces Her Out of House

The former child star-turned-fashion designer has separated from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy and claims she was kicked out of their shared residence in New York.
Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy After 5 Years

Here's what we know
