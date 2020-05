James Ulinski Steelers respond to Harrison's claim about Tomlin https://t.co/nA4UbtozCG Too many hits given and received by an ap… https://t.co/1sSpt030p1 53 minutes ago Nathan Lewis Steelers respond to James Harrison's claim that Mike Tomlin handed him 'an envelope' after violent 2010 hit… https://t.co/ZnBLpU0aOt 1 hour ago Marla Ridenour RT @ByNateUlrich: ICYMI: #Steelers respond to James Harrison saying Mike Tomlin “handed me an envelope” after NFL fined Akron native $75,00… 2 hours ago Nate Ulrich ICYMI: #Steelers respond to James Harrison saying Mike Tomlin “handed me an envelope” after NFL fined Akron native… https://t.co/BhH1yMxVkI 2 hours ago American 20204 Steelers respond to Harrison's claim about Tomlin https://t.co/SwuMFv3bRn 3 hours ago SteelTownUsa® Steelers respond to James Harrison saying Mike Tomlin 'handed me an envelope' after NFL fined ... https://t.co/O0xzdKN2w3 3 hours ago TedS Steelers respond to James Harrison's claim that Mike Tomlin handed him 'an envelope' after violent 2010 hit… https://t.co/WpAFX8xJqd 5 hours ago Gambling360 Steelers respond to James Harrison saying Mike Tomlin 'handed me an envelope' for 2010 NFL fine #NFL #Steelers… https://t.co/cRwZt3RHYg 6 hours ago