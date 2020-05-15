

Recent related videos from verified sources Lockdown leaves Californian trying to travel Europe quarantined in Blackpool



An American who had planned to travel across Europe has ended up quarantined in Blackpool due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stevie Boebi, a YouTuber from Los Angeles, California, crossed the Atlantic to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 17 hours ago United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions



The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21. The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both countries.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Baltics open Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' as curbs ease Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union in a bid...

Reuters 1 day ago



Baltics launch Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have opened their borders for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this