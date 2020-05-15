Global  

News video: Baltics open Europe's first 'travel bubble' as curbs ease

Baltics open Europe's first 'travel bubble' as curbs ease 02:20

 Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia opened their common borders at the stroke of midnight, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union in a bid to jump-start economies broken down by the coronavirus pandemic. Soraya Ali reports.

