Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia opened their common borders at the stroke of midnight, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union in a bid to jump-start economies broken down by the coronavirus pandemic. Soraya Ali reports.
An American who had planned to travel across Europe has ended up quarantined in Blackpool due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stevie Boebi, a YouTuber from Los Angeles, California, crossed the Atlantic to..
The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21. The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both countries..