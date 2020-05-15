Global  

Work from home Congress? House set to OK proxy votes

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither Civil War nor Great Depression or any other national crisis has convinced the House to allow lawmakers to vote by proxy — without being “present” as the Constitution requires. That’s about to change during the coronavirus pandemic. The House is poised Friday to approve a package of historic rules changes so […]
