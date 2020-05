Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of making credible death threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel has been charged on a terrorism count, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Friday. Robert Tesh made the threats via a social media message to an acquaintance on April 14 and authorities […]