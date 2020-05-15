'I’ll be ready’: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy prepare for golf’s return Sunday

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Dustin Johnson left Dustin Johnson left The Players Championship two months ago and didn't play another round of golf until four days ago, the start of a crash course for his return to playing before a television audience. He also owes it to his partner, Rory McIlroy , to practice. They play against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on Sunday at Seminole Golf Club in a charity skins game, the first live golf on television since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12. It was canceled — along with sports worldwide — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I figured I probably should play a little bit of golf before we tee it up here this Sunday," Johnson said on a conference call Thursday....


