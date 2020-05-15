'I’ll be ready’: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy prepare for golf’s return Sunday
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Dustin Johnson left The Players Championship two months ago and didn’t play another round of golf until four days ago, the start of a crash course for his return to playing before a television audience. He also owes it to his partner, Rory McIlroy, to practice. They play against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on Sunday at Seminole Golf Club in a charity skins game, the first live golf on television since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12. It was canceled — along with sports worldwide — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I figured I probably should play a little bit of golf before we tee it up here this Sunday," Johnson said on a conference call Thursday....