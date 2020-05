Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Zach Hoffpauir, a two-sport standout at Stanford who earned All-Pac 12 honors as a safety in football and played two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system, has died at age 26. The University of Northern Colorado, where Hoffpauir was hired in February as an assistant football coach in charge of the safeties, said […] 👓 View full article