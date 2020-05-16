|
5 books not to miss: 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' 'Rodham'
|
|
Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Coriolanus Snow gets backstory in "Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," while "Rodham asks what if Hillary hadn't married Bill?
|
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Hunger Games prequel hits shelves tomorrow 00:21
Fans of the Hunger Games are excited about a new release this week. "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is a prequel to the Hunger Games series.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this