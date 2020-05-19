Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Curious about Suzanne Collins' new "Hunger Games" novel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"? Here's what you should know about the prequel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Hunger Games prequel hits shelves tomorrow

Hunger Games prequel hits shelves tomorrow 00:21

 Fans of the Hunger Games are excited about a new release this week. "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is a prequel to the Hunger Games series.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Hunger Games' prequel in the works [Video]

'The Hunger Games' prequel in the works

Fans of 'The Hunger Games' can look forward to more from the film franchise in the form of a prequel adapted from Suzanne Collin’s upcoming novel.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published
'Hunger Games' Prequel in the Works, 'Venom' Sequel Gets Official Title & More | THR News [Video]

'Hunger Games' Prequel in the Works, 'Venom' Sequel Gets Official Title & More | THR News

A 'Hunger Games' prequel movie is in the works, the title of the 'Venom' sequel is revealed, the Michael Jordan doc draws big ratings for ESPN and HBO Max has a launch date.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes' Is A Lackluster Prequel To 'The Hunger Games'

While Suzanne Collins leaves readers uncertain of the answer to the question she poses in The Hunger Games — how much of character is innate, how much formed...
NPR

A ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Focuses on an Unlikely Character

A teenage Coriolanus Snow stars in Suzanne Collins’s “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which is every bit as violent and jarring as the first three...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeatherJChin

HeatherJChin 🏡👩‍💻📚 5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': https://t.co/nnHsaDtIUD via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

HayesSheilaR

Sheila Hayes @zipthwung @PressSec @realDonaldTrump Yes, there are more cases than we know about & more on the way. The country c… https://t.co/0pfEYvsbp9 2 hours ago

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre 5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' https://t.co/TYECrXM0qJ via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

BookGorilla

BookGorilla 5 things to know about ‘Hunger Games’ prequel book ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ https://t.co/fkLXUJuKvu https://t.co/bkNQnTuh0B 3 hours ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @usatodaylife: 5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' https://t.co/enzoShb3W6 5 hours ago

TvS_557

Tracy van Straaten RT @USATODAYBooks: 5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' https://t.co/UFyIdtZiAi 5 hours ago

katiedyd2

karen kirkendoll 5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' https://t.co/mJKM6j3Vc4 via @usatoday 6 hours ago

optimismnow5

Abraham 5 things to know about 'Hunger Games' prequel book 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' https://t.co/EgcG9rdbZ6 7 hours ago